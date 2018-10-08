Sheffield is at ‘tipping point’ in terms of the amount of violent crime on its streets, a city MP has warned.

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central MP said the rise in crime ‘featured prominently' during his Big Conversation, which sees him hold meetings and events across the city.

Gavin Singleton, 31, became the eighth person to be fatally stabbed in the city since March after he lost his fight for life on Saturday, October 6.

Mr Singleton was stabbed in an attack in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, on Sunday, September 23.

Mr Blomfield said: “A year ago, I told the House of Commons that ‘like towns and cities across the country, Sheffield is at a tipping point’.

“Twelve months later we are much closer to that point. I’ve just completed my annual community consultation, the Big Conversation. In more than 60 hours in discussion at more than 40 events over three weeks, concern about the rise in violent crime featured prominently.”

He added: “Of course it is a problem across the country, and it’s affecting Sheffield less than many cities, but there is real worry about growing knife crime and its tragic consequences.

“Seeing young lives cut short by fatal stabbings concerns everyone, well beyond those directly affected, and it is something we have to take seriously. That means understanding the reasons and tackling them at every level.

“We have some really impressive and committed police officers leading the fight against knife crime is Sheffield, but they can’t do it alone. We need parents, schools, and council services to work together, and with great voluntary groups like ‘Don’t Be A Tool’ and ‘Mums United’.

“But we can’t ignore the cumulative impact of eight years of deep cuts to local services. Decimated youth provision, rising school exclusions, and falling police numbers are among the factors that have taken us to this tipping point. It doesn’t have to be like this; these are political decisions taken to fund tax reductions for the big corporations and the wealthiest earners.

“As I said to Parliament last year, ‘the Chancellor needs to reflect seriously on the perfect storm that the Government’s policies are creating in communities up and down the country. The sustainability of communities like ours are at stake.”

Daniel Trotter, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder, section 18 wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.