Sheffield fuel thefts: man arrested after £1,500 worth of diesel found in van

Officers today told how they had given chase after spotting a Transit Connect van with cloned number plates leaving a petrol station near Meadowhall.

The van was abandoned in Meadowhall with two large drums containing diesel inside. It is believed to be linked to a number of fuel thefts from petrol station forecourts across South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

Fuel worth £1,500 was found in the back of this van which was abandoned following a police chase

Police said the driver was found minutes later driving another car with cloned plates.

South Yorkshire Police’s opertional support unit said a man had been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft and driving with no insurance.

It added that he had been charged and bailed to attend court at a later date.