Sheffield fuel thefts: man arrested after £1,500 worth of diesel found in van
A man has been arrested after police in Sheffield found a van containing £1,500 worth of diesel.
Officers today told how they had given chase after spotting a Transit Connect van with cloned number plates leaving a petrol station near Meadowhall.
The van was abandoned in Meadowhall with two large drums containing diesel inside. It is believed to be linked to a number of fuel thefts from petrol station forecourts across South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.
Police said the driver was found minutes later driving another car with cloned plates.
South Yorkshire Police’s opertional support unit said a man had been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft and driving with no insurance.
It added that he had been charged and bailed to attend court at a later date.
Police said that not only were the actions of fuel thieves dishonest but by carrying such large quantities of fuel they were putting other road users at risk.