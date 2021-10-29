Sheffield Ford Transit van theft: £2,000 reward on offer after van is stolen in Intake
The owner of a van which was stolen in Sheffield has put up a £2,000 reward in an attempt to get her vehicle back.
Amy Flynn said the silver Ford Transit van was stolen from her home in Intake on Wednesday, October 27, and was spotted the following day in Manor Top.
She has offered a £2,000 cash reward for anyone who provides information leading to a successful conviction.
"We believe the van is being used in connection with other robberies every night this week and is still being driven about. The van really is our pride and joy,” she said.
She added that she was unhappy as she said police had failed to visit her since she reported the crime, and she claimed a number of other vehicles had been stolen in the area over recent days and weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/166163/21.