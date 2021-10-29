Amy Flynn said the silver Ford Transit van was stolen from her home in Intake on Wednesday, October 27, and was spotted the following day in Manor Top.

She has offered a £2,000 cash reward for anyone who provides information leading to a successful conviction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This silver Ford Transit van was reportedly stolen in Intake, Sheffield, on Wednesday. Its owner has offered a £2,000 reward in an attempt to get it back

"We believe the van is being used in connection with other robberies every night this week and is still being driven about. The van really is our pride and joy,” she said.

She added that she was unhappy as she said police had failed to visit her since she reported the crime, and she claimed a number of other vehicles had been stolen in the area over recent days and weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/166163/21.