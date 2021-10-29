A 34-year-old man was dropped off at A&E in the early hours of Thursday morning (October 28), after allegedly being assaulted in Nodder Road at around 8.30pm the night before.

Enquiries are now underway to identify and trace the person responsible.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police and can report this through live chat or calling 101, quoting incident number 61 of October 28.

