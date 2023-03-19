News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
18 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
22 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
22 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
22 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Sheffield Fargate stabbing: Man, 24, charged with attempted murder following knife attack in city centre

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on Fargate in Sheffield City Centre, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

Dominic Pecha, of no fixed address, was arrested soon after the reported assault of a 56-year-old man on Fargate on Friday, March 17, and has now been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded into police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (19 March).

South Yorkshire Police arrived at the scene following a report of a stabbing just before 10pm that day. The victim, a male, was rushed to hospital where he remained in a stable but critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, aged 56, is reported to have been approached by an unknown man who punched him in his head, causing him to fall to the floor. It is alleged the man then stabbed him in the chest.

Most Popular
A 56-year-old man was hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield.
A 56-year-old man was hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield.
A 56-year-old man was hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist officers’ enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can provide information via the online portal, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1183 of 17 March 2023. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers- https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.

A man, aged 24, has been charged with attempted murder
A man, aged 24, has been charged with attempted murder
A man, aged 24, has been charged with attempted murder