A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on Fargate in Sheffield City Centre, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Dominic Pecha, of no fixed address, was arrested soon after the reported assault of a 56-year-old man on Fargate on Friday, March 17, and has now been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded into police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (19 March).

South Yorkshire Police arrived at the scene following a report of a stabbing just before 10pm that day. The victim, a male, was rushed to hospital where he remained in a stable but critical condition.

The man, aged 56, is reported to have been approached by an unknown man who punched him in his head, causing him to fall to the floor. It is alleged the man then stabbed him in the chest.

A 56-year-old man was hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist officers’ enquiries.

You can provide information via the online portal, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1183 of 17 March 2023. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers- https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.