As part of new proposals outlined by the Government, Ms Patel plans to introduce a ‘three strikes’ policy to escalate the action taken against casual drug users.

Action taken against repeat recreational drug users will include nightclub bans, confiscation of passports and driving licences, random drug tests and electronic drug monitoring tags

Casual users of cannabis and cocaine could also be ordered to pay fines and attend drug awareness courses.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed to crackdown on recreational drug use, as part of new proposals to be outlined by the Government

The draft legislation is set to be published in a white paper entitled ‘Swift, Certain, Tough.

New Consequences for Drug Possession,’ will reportedly see Class A drug users being given the opportunity to attend a drug awareness course, similar to the speed awareness courses offered to drivers in exchange for not having points added to their licence.

Users subsequently caught for a second time would then be subjected to random drug tests at police stations.

Third-strike drug users would risk having their passport and/or driving licence confiscated and being prosecuted.

Commenting on the proposals, Ms Patel said: “Drugs are a scourge across society. They devastate lives and tear communities apart.”

“Drug misuse puts lives at risk, fuels criminality and serious and violent crime and also results in the grotesque exploitation of young, vulnerable people.

“In line with our strategy to tackle the harmful consequences of drugs, we aim to reverse the rising trend of substance use in society, to protect the public from the harm and violence of drug misuse,” she added.