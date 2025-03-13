A drug dealer from Sheffield was arrested after trying to flee from police on the M1 at 100mph, while throwing drugs out of his car.

Angjelin Ndreka has now been jailed as part of a gang of eight men who were involved in a plot to supply almost £1 million of illegal drugs, after a hearing at Leeds Crown Court, following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police Programme Precision officers tackling serious organised crime.

Angjelin Ndreka, aged 35, of Burngreave Road, Sheffield, was jailed. Photo: West Yorkshire Police | West Yorkshire Police

Ndreka, aged 35, of Burngreave Road, Sheffield, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), possession of criminal property and dangerous driving. He was jailed for eight years and eight months and banned from driving for seven years and four months.

Police said Ndreka was stopped on the southbound M1 after a pursuit in West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire where he reached speeds of over 100mph. During this pursuit he was seen throwing cocaine from the vehicle to get rid of evidence.

When he was eventually stopped and arrested officers also found a mobile phone which Ndreka had attempted to destroy, the court heard.

The phone contained a series of messages in which co-accused Sanchez Heffernan had arranged to buy drugs in kilogramme quantities from Ndreka.

The eight defendants who appeared in the case at Leeds Crown Court. Photo: West Yorkshire Police | West Yorkshire Police

The incident emerged as part of a court case which related to three events which took place between January and April last year all involving Adam O’Connor who was described as a courier for plot organiser Sanchez Heffernan.

On January 30, officers spotted a drug deal taking place between O’Connor and Mohammed Jameel Ali on Essex Street, Halifax. Ali was seen collecting bin liners and a ‘bag for life’ from the boot of O’Connor’s car.

He was later stopped on the M62 where officers found five kilos of cocaine and 20 kilos of ketamine, with an estimated street value of £700,000 in the boot.

In June 2024, Mohammed Saif Ali was also arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy.

On April 17, officers again spotted O’Connor taking part in drug deal with Aman Patanker on Merton Road in Bradford. Patanker was then seen meeting Nathaniel Fulton on Bradford’s Hillcrest Drive. Both Patanker and Fulton were arrested, and officers found a carrier bag containing an estimated £40,000 of MDMA - better known as the drug ecstasy - in the footwell of a car.

Five days later, on April 22, officers saw O’Connor collecting a bag from Sanchez Heffernan in Denholme, Bradford. O’Connor then travelled to Parkinson Lane in Halifax where he met Albanian nationals Ndreka and Valion Bytyci.

He handed a bag containing nearly £58,000 in cash to Bytyci. O’Connor received a bag from Ndreka containing two kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of £200,000.

Bytici was later arrested on the M62 while travelling towards Liverpool.

O’Connor was arrested on April 23 and half a kilo of cocaine was seized from his vehicle.

Heffernan, aged 33, of Denholme House Farm Drive, Bradford, and described in court as the main organiser of the conspiracy, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), conspiracy to supply Class B drugs (ketamine), and possession of criminal property. He was jailed for 23 years.

Heffernan's sentence also relates to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine as well as arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation dating back to 2018 and 2019. These charges relate to separate investigations conducted by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) and North Yorkshire Police.

O’Connor, aged 32, of Stanley Road, Halifax, who was described as Heffernan’s courier, admitted three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (two cocaine, one MDMA), conspiracy to supply Class B drugs (ketamine) and possession of criminal property (£57,980) between January 29 2024 and April 23 2024. He was jailed for 10 years.

Mohammed Saif Ali, aged 28, of Trinity Road, Bradford, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs (ketamine). He was jailed for eight years.

Patanker, aged 23, of Third Avenue, Bradford, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (MDMA) and possession of criminal property. He has since failed to appear at court and his whereabouts is sought. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in his absence.

Fulton, aged 33, of Halifax Road, Bingley, was found guilty conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (MDMA) and possession of criminal property, a Rolex watch he claimed had been loaned to him. He was jailed for nine years and six months.

Bytyci, aged 27, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to six years and six months.

Mohammed Jameel Ali, aged 28, of Hutson Street, Bradford, previously admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and ketamine and was sentenced to five years at an earlier hearing.

This was a significant conspiracy to supply drugs that were undoubtedly destined for the streets of West Yorkshire Det Insp Chris Rukin

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Chris Rukin, of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team, said: “This was a significant conspiracy to supply drugs that were undoubtedly destined for the streets of West Yorkshire.

“We carried out a thorough investigation focusing on the activities and movements of Adam O’Connor which in turn led us to Heffernan and the other people involved in acquiring and moving drugs and cash around.”

“I’m pleased that they are now behind bars where they will have time to reflect on their actions.”

