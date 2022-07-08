Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 7 how Adil Hussain, aged 24, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, was spotted by a security guard at the Marks & Spencer car park at Meadowhall, in Sheffield, with a large amount of cannabis.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said: “The circumstances go back to shortly before 11pm, on Monday, March 8, last year, when the defendant was in a closed car park of M&S at Meadowhall and was seen by a security guard who was suspicious of him.”

Ms Gallagher added that Hussain claimed he was just rolling a joint but the security guard saw a large amount of cannabis in his hand and when the defendant was searched he was also found to have a cannabis grinder, a knife, and 15 wraps of the class B drug valued at £495.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adil Hussain, aged 24, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, was found with cannabis and a knife at Meadowhall

Hussain’s mobile phone also had messages indicative of drug dealing spanning from January to March, 2021, according to Ms Gallagher.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions at the time, pleaded guilty to possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and to possessing a bladed article without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Giles Grant, defending, said Hussain smoked cannabis and had got involved in supplying the drug to fund his own habit but his offending had gone beyond that and he was selling directly to users.

Mr Grant added Hussain has undertaken work experience at a building site with the hope of gaining employment so he can start to take his responsibilities seriously and support his family.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a Sheffield drug-dealer was caught with hundreds of pounds of cannabis by a security guard at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre.

Judge Rachel Harrison told Hussain: “You were in possession of a knife and 15 wraps of cannabis valued at £495 at Meadowhall. The messages on your mobile telephone showed you were dealing drugs for almost three months. You were street-dealing cannabis.”

She sentenced Hussain to an 18-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation requirement and an alcohol abstinence programme and she warned him that if he they meet again he will go to prison.