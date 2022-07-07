Judge highlights the fear felt among Sheffield residents after drug-gang murder

Sheffield Crown Court has recently heard how Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and Ricardo Nkanyezi were found guilty by a trial jury of murdering 20-year-old Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, on November 16, 2020.

Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini after he was shot at Osgathorpe Park, Burngreave, Sheffield, just over two weeks earlier on October 31, 2020.

The judge, Mr Justice James Goss QC, told the defendants: “There can be no doubt that these events were related to and arose out of rivalries or disputes between different groups or gangs of drug dealers of which each of you were a part.

Pictured is deceased Ramey Salem, who died aged 20, after he was repeatedly shot at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, at Burngreave, Sheffield.

“The impact on the community of citizens and businesses in Sheffield and the fear engendered by organized crime groups as well as the consequences for the victims and those dear to them is very great indeed.”

The court also heard of three further shooting incidents linked to groups the defendants were connected to including a shooting on November 2, 2020, in Rotherham, a firearms incident on October 19, 2020, at Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, and a recovered stolen BMW car at Walkley Street, Sheffield, from October 4, 2020.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Supt Shelley Smith-Helmsley – who is the District Commander for Sheffield – has said community leaders and elected members are working with neighbourhood teams to reassure communities and South Yorkshire Police has set up Operation Fortify to disrupt gangs and bring them to justice.

Pictured left to right on the top row - Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi. Bottom row left to right - Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed.

Mr Justice Goss also told the defendants: “Despite your apparently casual and light-hearted attitude at many stages of this trial, you will soon come to realise that your lives as well as others have been blighted by your involvement in drug-dealing and the associated violence and use of firearms.”

Fanty, aged 20, of Broadhead Road, Stocksbridge, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition, conspiring to supply drugs and having a bladed article.

Nkanyezi, aged 20, of Morgan Avenue, Southey Green, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition, conspiring to supply drugs and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Yanbak, aged 20, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale, Sheffield, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs.

Foote, also aged 20, of Basegreen Road, Basegreen, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs.

Mr Justice Goss imposed life custodial sentences on Fanty and Yanbak with a minimum term of 35 years’ detention each. Nkanyezi was also given a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years’ detention, and Foote was sentenced to 30 years’ detention.

A further defendant Salma Shazad, aged 20, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, admitted conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs and she was sentenced to five years of detention in a Young Offender Institution.