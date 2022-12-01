Sheffield drug dealer became addicted to cannabis after being shot in the foot, court told

The offending of defendant, Ahmed Ahmed, was brought to light when officers stopped a black Renault Clio travelling on Christ Church Road in Burngreave, Sheffield at approximately 10.40pm on March 24, 2020. Ahmed was one of two males present in the car, and Ahmed initially provided police with a false name, said prosecuting barrister, Emma Handley, adding that officers noted a ‘smell of cannabis’ emanating from the vehicle.

Ms Handley told a November 29 hearing at Sheffield Crown Court that 633 milligrams of cannabis were found during a search, and Ahmed, of Handsworth Road in Handsworth, Sheffield, was subsequently arrested and taken to a police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he was interviewed he offered no comment, except to say he does smoke cannabis,” Ms Handley said.

PA file photo of a cannabis joint

She continued by telling the court how just under six months later on September 23, 2020, police executed a drugs warrant at Ahmed’s property on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, after receiving ‘numerous reports’ of the smell of cannabis coming from the property.

Ms Handley said concerned residents also told police they had observed several people ‘coming and going’ from the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis was found in the kitchen and a bedroom in the property, and the total quantity of the Class B drug recovered from Ahmed’s property had a street value of between £5,000 and just under £10,000, the court heard. Ms Handley described how in police interview, Ahmed admitted to being a ‘regular drug user’ and said he used between £25 and £35 of cannabis per day. He claimed that the cannabis found in the property was for his use only.

However, Ahmed acknowledged that he sold cannabis to others, when he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis, along with a charge of possession of cannabis, at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Sarah Wright referred to a pre-sentence report put together on Ahmed’s behalf, which she suggested contradicted the prosecution case – to which Ahmed pleaded guilty – that he had been dealing cannabis.

She asked Ahmed’s barrister, Marte Alneas, whether Ahmed stood by the explanation he advanced in the pre-sentence report and wanted the case to be adjourned in order to resolve the difference between his account and that of the prosecution, or if he wanted to proceed to sentence – and in doing so – accept the drug dealing charge he pleaded guilty to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wants to be sentenced today,” Ms Alneas said.

In mitigation, Ms Alneas referred to a traumatic injury Ahmed suffered when he was shot in the foot four years ago, following which Ahmed has suffered from ‘mental health difficulties’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s effectively how he’s come into this cannabis addiction, and has landed himself in this situation,” Ms Alneas said.

She said Ahmed now has a one-year-old daughter that he looks after while his partner carries out work for an educational course, and suggested they would both be detrimentally impacted if he received an immediate prison term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright agreed that Ahmed’s immediate incarceration would have a negative impact on his partner and daughter, adding that she believed he had a ‘realistic prosepect of rehabilitation’.

She sentenced Ahmed to 10 months' custody, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad