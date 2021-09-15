Sheffield driver involved in hit-and-run lied to police and falsely claimed his car had been stolen

Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 14 how Ben Grocock, aged 31, of Bolsover Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, had crashed into a parked vehicle in the city but fled the scene and falsely reported to police that his home had been broken into and his car had been stolen.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said: “He reported his home had been been entered and his keys were taken and his motor vehicle, a white Audi, had been taken.”

Mr Jones said the reality was Grocock’s Audi had been involved in a collision with a parked vehicle, a witness saw the Audi being driven off and it was later found abandoned.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how a Sheffield hit-and-run crash motorist perverted the course of justice after he falsely claimed to police his vehicle had previously been taken during a burglary.

Police found a DNA match on the airbag of the Audi linked to Grocock but he claimed this was because he had visited the abandoned Audi to collect some items.

However, he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after the incident in December, 2017.

Ben Robinson, defending, said Grocock had been struggling emotionally and financially in 2017 after a relationship ended and the company he worked for had “dried-up”. He was separated from his children and was struggling to provide support.

Grocock was also struggling to keep up monthly payments on his Audi, according to Mr Robinson, and after he had crashed the vehicle he could not afford the inevitable costs.

Mr Robinson said: “He crashed the vehicle and knew he could not afford the payments and made the foolish decision to telephone the police and suggest it had been stolen.”

Recorder Megan Rhys pointed out that both vehicles had to be written-off and police resources were tied-up investigating a false burglary allegation.

She told Grocock: “You were persistent in your conduct and this was not done in a moment of madness.”