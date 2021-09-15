Charlie Bott, aged 24, of Stanley Road, Burncross, Sheffield, punched and kicked a man who had gone outside to try and help the defendant’s distressed partner, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Ben Thomas told the hearing on September 13 that Bott’s victim had been trying to assist a neighbour after she had been shouting for help outside while wearing only her underwear.

The victim armed himself with a hammer for protection as a car pulled-up with Bott, another male and a female inside. Bott began arguing with the complainant before he charged at him.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a Sheffield thug who was attacked at HMP Doncaster, at Marsh Gate, pictured, has since changed his ways.

Mr Thomas said: “One male threw a barrier at him and punches were rained all over him and one of the males pulled the hammer out of his hand.”

He added: “The defendant and the other male punched and kicked him repeatedly and pulled his top over his head and exposed his body.”

The complainant suffered grazing and a wound to his head as well bruising and scratching to his back and arms.

Bott, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident in Sheffield on July 12, 2019.

Michael Cane-Soothill, defending, said: “There are signs he has matured considerably in that two-year period. Perhaps his greatest change is he appears to have accepted his consumption of alcohol has led him to behave badly.”

Mr Soothill said the catalyst came after Bott broke a window and subsequently spent seven weeks remanded in custody at HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, before being given an absolute discharge but during this time he was attacked in the showers by eight males.

Mr Cane-Soothill said: “When he was released there was a significant change in his behaviour and he stopped drinking alcohol and he has secured his own premises.”

Bott had been ashamed of his behaviour while under the influence of drink, according to Mr Cane-Soothill.

Recorder Meghan Rhys sentenced Bott to 18 months of custody suspended for 18 months with a rehabilitation requirement, 80 hours of unpaid work and an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.