A dog attacked its own owner in their Sheffield home, leaving one man with horrific injuries.

It is just one of 13 reports relating to dangerous dogs that South Yorkshire Police received in less than 48 hours.

Officers were alerted to the incident just before 3.30pm on Thursday, November 14 by the ambulance service.

The dog, an American bulldog, had attacked its owner when he attempted to separate it from a pocket bully breed dog also inside the property.

The owner suffered lacerations to his face, neck and head, and was taken to hospital. The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.

Other calls police received included a mother walking home when she was approached by a loose XL bully who began to show aggression and jump up to her baby strapped to her chest, and an elderly woman and her grandchild attacked by another loose dog in Sheffield.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire, said: “Recently we have sadly seen another fatal incident in the UK of a dog causing death.

“People think it won’t happen to them, that their dog won’t cause harm, but it can happen to anyone. Any dog can cause fear and harm and owners who do not step up and prevent harm to our communities will not be tolerated.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions, and we continue to put people before the courts.”

Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost to the force every time they respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident, and ensure justice is secured.

CI Cheney said: “We only have a limited number of resources, attending dangerous dog incidents takes officers away from other calls. If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

For information and tips on how to train your dog or teach your children about interacting with dogs, please visit the Blue Cross website.