Guide Dogs urgently seeks more puppy raisers in Sheffield this Halloween to care for puppies like Pumpkin

This Halloween, Guide Dogs is issuing an urgent call for more puppy raisers in Sheffield/Rotherham to help shape the future of a life-changing guide dog puppy like Pumpkin.

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs relies on volunteer Puppy Raisers to look after its puppies for their first year, teaching them basic commands and introducing them to different social environments, with essential costs covered.

Pumpkin is a one-year-old yellow Labrador Golden Retriever cross who lives with her puppy raisers near Rotherham. She will stay with them until she is around 16 months old when she will then hopefully move onto the next stage of her training, supported by expert trainers at the centre in Sheffield.

Puppy raising involves supporting a puppy, who moves into your home at around eight weeks of age, for 12-16 months, before they move out to begin their specialised guide dog training.

Alana Marriott, Puppy Development Advisor at Guide Dogs, supporting puppies and volunteers in Sheffield, said:

“Raising a puppy like Pumpkin is a unique and rewarding way to make a direct impact on someone’s life.

"Our puppy raiser volunteers play a vital role in preparing these pups for their future work as guide dogs, and we are urgently in need of more people to join us, especially in Sheffield/Rotherham. We provide all the support, training, and supplies you need – all we ask for is your time, care, and dedication."

To ensure that all dogs, whether guide dogs in training or family pets, can enjoy a stress-free Halloween, Guide Dogs has also shared some expert advice for pet owners:

- Slowly introduce costumes: Start getting your dog used to wigs, masks, hats and costumes by first bringing them out in a neutral environment at home. Once they are comfortable with them, you can slowly begin to dress up in different combinations but monitor your dog’s body language and pair this with positive reinforcement while allowing your dog to have plenty of time to investigate.

- Gradually build up sounds: It’s important your dog becomes comfortable with new sounds, so they’re not frightened when there’s a sudden noise. If your dog appears relaxed or ignores the sound, you can gradually increase the volume and duration.

- Decorate in stages: Instead of decorating all at once, do it a little bit at a time and try to stay relaxed while doing it. Try leaving a pumpkin by the front door so the dog gets used to the smell and sight of them.

- Respect your dog’s comfort levels: If your dog is frightened by people in costumes, unexpected noise, or increased activity in the neighbourhood, create a safe space for them and prepare enrichment activities to keep them relaxed indoors.

- Avoid scary attractions: It is not advised to bring your dog to any scary events, parties, or attractions that could be unsettling for them.

- Avoid dressing up your dog: Costumes can be stressful for dogs, as they may find them uncomfortable, hot, or restrictive. Leave the dressing up to the humans!

- Keep Halloween treats out of reach: Many Halloween goodies, including chocolate, raisins, and the sweetener xylitol, are toxic to dogs. Ensure visiting children know not to share their treats with pets, and keep any sweets securely stored.

Through these tips, Guide Dogs hopes to ensure that all dogs - whether in training or family pets - can have a stress-free and safe Halloween.

For more information about becoming a volunteer Puppy Raiser, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer.