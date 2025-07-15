Sheffield derby: Man hunted over threats and throwing missile in Hillsborough
He threatened a group on Penistone Road in Hillsborough on March 16 before throwing an object at them, officers say. No injuries were reported.
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to identify in connection with the alleged public order offence.
He is about 30, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with tattooed hands.
South Yorkshire Police say he may be able to help with enquiries.
Call 101 quoting incident number 246 of 2 July 2025. Or go to: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/