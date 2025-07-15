A man who allegedly threw a missile on Sheffield derby day is wanted by police.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He threatened a group on Penistone Road in Hillsborough on March 16 before throwing an object at them, officers say. No injuries were reported.

Police want to speak to this man about an incident at the Sheffield derby in Hillsborough. | SYP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to identify in connection with the alleged public order offence.

He is about 30, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with tattooed hands.

South Yorkshire Police say he may be able to help with enquiries.

Call 101 quoting incident number 246 of 2 July 2025. Or go to: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/