A man who allegedly threw a missile on Sheffield derby day is wanted by police.

He threatened a group on Penistone Road in Hillsborough on March 16 before throwing an object at them, officers say. No injuries were reported.

Police want to speak to this man about an incident at the Sheffield derby in Hillsborough. | SYP

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to identify in connection with the alleged public order offence.

He is about 30, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with tattooed hands.

South Yorkshire Police say he may be able to help with enquiries.

Call 101 quoting incident number 246 of 2 July 2025. Or go to: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

