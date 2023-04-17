Footage surfaced on social media over the weekend of a large emergency services presence on Attercliffe Common on Saturday.
The car involved in the crash was a grey Seat Leon, which “caught the attention” of South Yorkshire Police officers, the force said. The driver reportedly failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit being mounted.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver, a woman, was reported on summons for dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and failing to stop.”
The chase eventually ended on Attercliffe Common, after the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a Toyota Yaris. South Yorkshire Police have confirmed no one was injured during the collision.
Footage shared on social media showed police and the fire service on Attercliffe Common, not far from IKEA.
Witnesses should call 101.