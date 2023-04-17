A police pursuit through Sheffield ended in a crash on Saturday, forcing South Yorkshire Police to close Attercliffe Common.

Footage surfaced on social media over the weekend of a large emergency services presence on Attercliffe Common on Saturday.

The car involved in the crash was a grey Seat Leon, which “caught the attention” of South Yorkshire Police officers, the force said. The driver reportedly failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit being mounted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver, a woman, was reported on summons for dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and failing to stop.”

A police pursuit ended with a crash on Saturday, April 15 after a driver reportedly failed to stop for officers. Pictured is South Yorkshire Police HQ, which borders Attercliffe Common on one side.

The chase eventually ended on Attercliffe Common, after the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a Toyota Yaris. South Yorkshire Police have confirmed no one was injured during the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage shared on social media showed police and the fire service on Attercliffe Common, not far from IKEA.