A number of police officers and vehicles could be seen on Carver Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday night.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended reports of an assault on Carver Street in Sheffield at 10pm on Saturday 15 April.
“It is reported that a man assaulted door staff. One man was arrested on suspicion of assault.”
Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.
Because of how busy Carver Street traditionally is at weekends, there is normally a heavy police presence there.
Road blocks have been used over recent months to avoid pedestrians stepping into the road and getting hit by vehicles.