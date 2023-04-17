News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: Police arrest man after doorman 'assaulted' on Carver Street

A man was arrested after an alleged assault on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre late on Saturday night, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

A number of police officers and vehicles could be seen on Carver Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended reports of an assault on Carver Street in Sheffield at 10pm on Saturday 15 April.

“It is reported that a man assaulted door staff. One man was arrested on suspicion of assault.”

A man was arrested in Sheffield on Saturday night following reports club security staff had been assaulted.A man was arrested in Sheffield on Saturday night following reports club security staff had been assaulted.
Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.

Because of how busy Carver Street traditionally is at weekends, there is normally a heavy police presence there.

Road blocks have been used over recent months to avoid pedestrians stepping into the road and getting hit by vehicles.