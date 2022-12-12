A thief who stole an Amazon delivery worker’s van after the driver left his keys in the vehicle has been spared from jail.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Thomas Riley, aged 29, of Hamilton Road, near Hyde Park, Doncaster, was found to have stolen the Peugeot van which had been armed with a tracker and a CCTV system and was later discovered in Doncaster.

Recorder Mark Cooper said: “An Amazon delivery driver left his Peugeot van parked at the side of the road to deliver a parcel and left keys in the ignition. Thomas Riley proceeded to steal it.

“The van had CCTV and a tracker and footage was given to police and Thomas Riley was identified as the cuplrit.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire thief who took an Amazon worker's delivery van has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Recorder Cooper added that during the same day on September 30, 2021, another Amazon delivery driver parked in Stainforth, Doncaster, and left his keys in the ignition too before this was driven off by someone.

This second van was later found in Hadfield, Doncaster, according to Recorder Cooper, with false registration plates and a further defendant Kenneth Bowman was found to have this vehicle’s keys. Thomas Riley was also at the scene.

Riley, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft of the first van and pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. Kenneth Bowman also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods in relation to the second van.

Recorder Cooper recognised that Riley has suffered facial injuries after a nasty fall and said he was pleased to hear he had reduced his drug abuse and found settled accommodation.

He sentenced Riley to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with 180 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Recorder Cooper also acknowledged Bowman had been injured in a road traffic collision and he now has stable employment and he no longer has contact with former negative associates.

He added that a long-term change for Bowman is more likely to be achieved with support from the probation service instead of custody which would negatively affect the defendant’s disabled son.