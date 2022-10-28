Dane Shaw, formerly of Slingsby Place, Sheffield, burst into the rooms of two 18-year-olds and threatened them with a knife during a “terrifying” home invasion. The two teenagers were studying for their A-levels when Shaw broke into their Ranmoor home and made his way upstairs.

Detective Constable Leigh Fontana said: “When Shaw realised he couldn’t find anything of significant value to steal, he made them call their father and he told him he would harm the children if he wasn’t told where he could find more valuable items.”

The father was only moments away from home and confronted Shaw upon his return, which led to a “short tussle” resulting in Shaw fleeing the scene with cash, jewelery and a mobile phone. The teenagers later identified Shaw and police charged him with aggravated burglary.

A Sheffield thug who threatened two teens with a knife during a burglary has been jailed for 13 years.

DC Fontana added: “Shaw demonstrated absolutely no regard for the victims in this case, who were understandably terrified at being threatened with a knife in their own home – a place where they should feel safe and secure.

"While the two victims were 18-years-old, in this context they were children who were subjected to violence and threatening behaviour.”

Shaw was found guilty of the aggravated burglary charge today (October 28) by the jury in his Sheffield Crown Court trial and will now serve his 13-year sentence in prison.