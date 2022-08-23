1. Rifiqat Khan: Bat-wielding robber jailed after targeting a woman selling her iPhone

Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 10 this year how Rifiqat Khan, then aged 37, of Abbeyfield Road, at Pitsmoor, Sheffield, joined forces with a young co-accused who had arranged to buy an iPhone from a woman but he stole it during a meeting as Khan stepped in with a bat striking the woman’s boyfriend. Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said the woman had arranged to sell her phone via Gumtree and had agreed to meet in Ecclesall but as the phone was handed to the co-accused he fled and was chased by the complainant’s boyfriend and Rifiqat Khan stepped out from behind a car with a baseball bat. Mr Coxon added Rifiqat Khan passed the bat to the co-accused but after it was passed back to him he struck the woman’s boyfriend to his head with the bat. The woman’s boyfriend threw Rifiqat Khan into some bins, according to Mr Coxon, and members of the public helped detain this defendant and the co-accused was also detained after he struck the woman’s boyfriend with the iPhone box. Mr Coxon added: “Officers arrested the two defendants and discovered the mobile phone and the baseball bat.” Khan, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the robbery from September 13, 2020. Recorder Matthew Happold sentenced Rifiqat Khan to three years of custody.

Photo: SYP