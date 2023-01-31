Sheffield Crown Court: The faces of 5 men jailed in 2022 for offences relating to child abuse images

1 . Craig Robinson: 15 months' custody for man who merged prohibited images of children into a computer game

Craig Robinson of Nidderdale Road, in Wingfield, Rotherham, had already been convicted in 2017 for possessing prohibited images and making indecent images of children, and he had been made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a Sheffield Crown Court hearing heard. But prosecuting barrister Anthony Dunne told the hearing on November 10, 2022 that during a routine check Robinson, who was aged 34 at the time of the hearing, was found to have downloaded a modification which allowed characters in a computer game to be given genitalia and engage in sexual activity, and 205 prohibited images of children were found on a device. Mr Dunne said: “He accepted he had downloaded images from the internet and accepted he downloaded a modification so he could create child characters with genitalia and so they could engage in sexual activity. Robinson was given a conditional caution but after he failed a polygraph lie-detector test further digital devices were examined in January and 219 prohibited images of children were found on one device, according to Mr Dunne, and in August a further tablet device was found to have 80 prohibited images of youngsters and two indecent images of children. Defence barrister Chris Aspinall said Robinson accepts he fell back into accessing these kind of images but he has been honest about his offending and he has requested help to suppress his desires. Mr Aspinall said: “He has never thought about targeting anybody outside of the artificial structure with which he engages with on the internet.” Judge Peter Kelson KC told Robinson: “You appear to have some self-awareness to know of your problems and you keep saying you want help with that problem but from society’s point of view it has done all it can do to help you with your self-awareness problem.” He sentenced Robinson to 15 months of custody and ordered that the defendant be made subject to a new, ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order so his activities can continue to be monitored and restricted.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police