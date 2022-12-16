A pervert who was previously jailed for making and distributing indecent images of children is back behind bars after he was caught with more indecent images of youngsters.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 14 how previously convicted Steven Bellamy’s former home in Rotherham was raided by police who seized two phones and discovered he had accessed extreme pornographic images including indecent images of children.

Prosecuting barrister Zaiban Alam said further checks revealed Bellamy had used a ‘Tor Browser’ to help hide his digital activity and there was evidence on Google Drive that he had shared a document and had discussed exchanging pornographic images of children.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Bellamy: “You are 32-years of age. You pleaded guilty to possession of category A, possession of category B, and possession of category C images as well as possession of a prohibited image of a child, and installing a Tor Browser on your computer in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.”

Ms Alam explained Bellamy had previously been convicted at Derby Crown Court of making and distributing indecent images of children and he had received a 28-month custodial term and a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order preventing him from using any internet device that would hide his digital activity.

Bellamy, now of Orchard Close, at Hilton, Derby, admitted breaching the SHPO by using a Tor Browser, and he admitted making 16 category A, 16 category B, and 23 category C indecent images of children – with A being the most serious – as well as making 14 prohibited images.

Defence barrister Stuart Bell said: “He is desperate not to go back to prison and he has been having treatment for depression and anxiety.”

He added that qualified electrician Bellamy, who lost a Tesco customer service job because of his offending, is being supported by his partner and he is having counselling to address his issues.

Mr Bell also said: “He lost that job and there was a public shame and there were attacks on his home address.”