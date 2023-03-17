News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Crown Court: Pervert who videoed a naked teenage girl has walked free from court

A pervert has narrowly been spared from time behind bars after he planted a camera and videoed a young, naked, teenage girl.

By Jon Cooper
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:24 GMT

Keith Mavenganise, aged 23, of Wath-upon-Dearne, had set-up a camera providing a live feed to his mobile phone capturing footage of a young, teenage girl removing a towel with her naked body exposed from the front and back, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Louise Reevell told the hearing on March 15 Mavenganise’s wrong-doing had been exposed after someone else discovered the camera and the footage which was dated from May, 2019.

The judge – Recorder Anthony Hawks – told Mavenganise: “Until you pleaded guilty on the day of trial to taking an indecent image of a child you had never been in trouble with the police before.

Most Popular
Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a South Yorkshire pervert was arrested by police for taking an indecent image after he had videoed a young, naked teenage girl with a camera with a live feed to his mobile phone. This defendant pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 12 months of custody suspended for two years.
"But you have now because you have committed a serious sexual offence. I don’t know what you were thinking. You obviously had some sinister sexual motive.”

Ms Reevell said the footage included Mavenganise setting-up the camera with a live feed to the defendant’s phone and further footage showed the teenage victim fully naked after she had removed a towel.

Mavenganise admitted to police he had set-up the recording equipment but claimed he had never viewed the footage.

But the defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to taking an indecent image of a child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Jennifer Coldham, defending, said: “He had brought a bag with him and some contact numbers and he was preparing for a custodial sentence.”

Recorder Hawks said he did not accept Mavenganise’s assertion that he had not intended to view the footage.

He added: “It seems to me you had a very unhealthy, sexual interest in young girls.”

Recorder Hawks sentenced Mavenganise to 12 months of custody suspended for two years with a sex offenders programme and a rehabilitation requirement.

Mavenganise was made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order for the same period.

Recorder Hawks warned Mavenganise: “You have come very close to ruining your life, but you have got a chance.”

He added if Mavenganise commits a further offence or fails to comply with his suspended sentence in the next two years he will face imprisonment.