A drug-dealer has been put behind bars after he was caught with cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy, ketamine and tens of thousands of pounds in cash among his ill-gotten gains.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 15 how Mohammed Artaf, aged 32, of Kenwood Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, was found with drugs after police raided his home and later investigations discovered that he also had receipts totaling £210,756 in his bank accounts.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said police raided Artaf’s family home in June, 2020, and found drugs valued at £2,687 including cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and MDMA known as ecstasy along with numerous mobile phones and weighing scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hollis added that further enquiries uncovered that Artaf had a number of receipts totaling £210,756 relating to his bank accounts concerning cash deposits, receipts from individuals and transfers.

Pictured is Mohammed Artaf, aged 32, of Kenwood Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 28 months of custody after he admitted eight drug offences related to supplying, or possessing illicit substances with into to supply, as well as a related offence of converting criminal property into thousands of pounds.

She said: “This is a defendant who is supplying controlled drugs, class A and B, during a period of time in transactions with users.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artaf, who has previous convictions including possessing crack-cocaine with intent to supply, pleaded guilty to nine drug-related offences.

These included: Supplying class B drug ketamine; Supplying class A drug MDMA; Supplying class B drug cannabis; Supplying class A drug cocaine; Possessing class A drug MDMA with intent to supply; Possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply; Possessing class B drug ketamine with intent to supply; Possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply; And converting criminal property into thousands of pounds of assets.

Ms Hollis added: “These offences are aggravated by the number of drugs involved and the previous conviction for drug-offending and the period of time when these offences were committed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Mohammed Artaf, aged 32, of Kenwood Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 28 months of custody after he admitted eight drug offences related to supplying, or possessing illicit substances with into to supply, as well as a related offence of converting criminal property into thousands of pounds.

Defence barrister Richard Adams said Artaf, who studied business marketing, developed issues with alcohol and drugs but has since found work and he is now married and expecting a child.

Judge Sarah Wright acknowledged that Artaf’s offending began when he became addicted to drugs and began struggling with debts and that he has since made substantial efforts to tun his life around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad