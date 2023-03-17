Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 15 how Mohammed Artaf, aged 32, of Kenwood Road, at Nether Edge, Sheffield, was found with drugs after police raided his home and later investigations discovered that he also had receipts totaling £210,756 in his bank accounts.
Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said police raided Artaf’s family home in June, 2020, and found drugs valued at £2,687 including cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and MDMA known as ecstasy along with numerous mobile phones and weighing scales.
Ms Hollis added that further enquiries uncovered that Artaf had a number of receipts totaling £210,756 relating to his bank accounts concerning cash deposits, receipts from individuals and transfers.
She said: “This is a defendant who is supplying controlled drugs, class A and B, during a period of time in transactions with users.”
Artaf, who has previous convictions including possessing crack-cocaine with intent to supply, pleaded guilty to nine drug-related offences.
These included: Supplying class B drug ketamine; Supplying class A drug MDMA; Supplying class B drug cannabis; Supplying class A drug cocaine; Possessing class A drug MDMA with intent to supply; Possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply; Possessing class B drug ketamine with intent to supply; Possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply; And converting criminal property into thousands of pounds of assets.
Ms Hollis added: “These offences are aggravated by the number of drugs involved and the previous conviction for drug-offending and the period of time when these offences were committed.”
Defence barrister Richard Adams said Artaf, who studied business marketing, developed issues with alcohol and drugs but has since found work and he is now married and expecting a child.
Judge Sarah Wright acknowledged that Artaf’s offending began when he became addicted to drugs and began struggling with debts and that he has since made substantial efforts to tun his life around.
She sentenced Artaf to 28 months of custody and told him: “You are an intelligent and well-educated man with a secure family who has nevertheless committed very serious offences indeed.”