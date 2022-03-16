Bledar Metushi’s offending was brought to light on January 11 this year, when police officers called out to another matter noticed there seemed to be a commercial-scale ‘cannabis cultivation’ in place at a property they saw Metushi enter by unlocking the front door.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on March 14, prosecuting barrister, Andrew Bailey, said the property on Russell Street, Rotherham, was searched as a result of what the officers witnessed, as was a BMW vehicle owned by Metushi that was parked outside.

“Cannabis plants, cultivation and equipment were found throughout the house, and in the vehicle,” he said.

Bledar Metushi has been jailed for 28 months for producing cannabis

Mr Bailey told the court that a total of 148 cannabis plants were found inside the property and within Metushi’s vehicle, at various stages of growth.

A prosecution expert determined that the cannabis plants at the property had a potential yield of between £41,000 and £124,000, once they had reached maturity.

The electricity supply had been ‘bypassed’ in order to provide those responsible for the cannabis factory with an ‘unlawful access’ to electricity, something Mr Bailey said the Crown Prosecution Service regarded as an ‘aggravating’ factor.

Metushi was jailed for 28 months during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, March 14 this year

Metushi, aged 36, was interviewed by police the following day, and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

He was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, a charge of producing cannabis.

The court heard how Metushi, of Swinton Road, Mexborough, told the Probation Service that his role in the cannabis factory had been limited to bringing fertiliser to the property, but has since acknowledged that claim was inaccurate.

Defending, Khadim Al’Hassan, said Metushi ‘expresses genuine remorse,’ and had been separated from his wife and their new-born child as a result of his offending.

Mr Al’Hassan said Metushi, who hails from Albania, legally resides in the United Kingdom and had always held down a job since moving here, up until the Covid-19 pandemic.