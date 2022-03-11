Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 10 how Blake Houghton, aged 19, of Staveley Road, Sheffield, had been part of a masked, four-strong gang in a car when they cornered and threatened a motorcyclist on Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, before one of the gang fled on the motorbike.

Houghton had been with another man on a motorbike when they trapped a cyclist on East Bank Road, Sheffield, and threatened him before Houghton took his bicycle and rode away with the bike, according to the court hearing.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said that during the first incident a Seat car had squeezed up against the motorcyclist who could see four occupants wearing face masks and he was further pursued until he was trapped and threatened with violence unless he handed over the motorcycle.

Pictured is Blake Houghton, aged 19, of Staveley Road, Sheffield, who has been sentenced to 27 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to two burglaries, two robberies and to a dangerous driving offence

Mr Burdon said: “One male said get off the bike and leave the keys in and another male said ‘try anything and we will stomp the f**k out of you’.”

During the second bike-jacking the cyclist was told by the motorcycle passenger to get off his bicycle or he would be stabbed, according to Mr Burdon.

Houghton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the motorcycle robbery and to the bicycle robbery which both happened on December 12, 2021.

He also admitted dangerous driving after he was captured on camera coming off a motorcycle while doing a wheelie near Northern Avenue and East Bank Road.

In addition, the defendant pleaded guilty to a burglary at Provincial House student accommodation, on Solly Street, Sheffield, from October 31, 2021, after he forced his way into a bin store but nothing was stolen.

Houghton also admitted a further burglary at the Laycock Building flats, on Suffolk Road, Sheffield, where he stole a bicycle valued at £1,000.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said: “The life he has led since he was 12-years-old would cause disappointment and despair over the opportunities he was not given as a very young man.”

Houghton has made a decision that he is going to change his lifestyle and upon his release he aims to work and live with his mother in Firth Park, Sheffield, according to Mr Aspinall.

Mr Aspinall said: “Custody will allow him to have a clear head and a period of introspection about where he will end up if he does not change the lifestyle he has.”

He added: “He has thus far appeared to have made a decision that he is going to change his lifestyle though I admit the proof of that is in the pudding.”

Mr Aspinall said: “He understands what he has done and he is emphatic about not attending before the courts in future.”

Recorder Jeremy Hill Baker sentenced Houghton to 27 months of custody and the defendant was disqualified from driving for 25 months.