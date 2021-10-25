Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 21 how Philip Carr, aged 61, of Cawdor Road, near Arbourthorne, Sheffield, became paranoid about his partner and after abusing her with derogatory names he began sending her distressing letters and phoned and messaged her repeatedly.

James Gould, prosecuting, said: “There was a period when things were good but he became paranoid when she was not with him and he called her derogatory names.”

The relationship became “on-and-off” after an incident in October, 2019, according to Mr Gould, and Carr began sending the complainant letters of an intimate and distressing nature.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield pest has been made subject to an indefinite restraining order after he harassed his ex-partner with distressing letters and messages.

Mr Gould added the situation deteriorated after the complainant got a job at a club in late December, 2019, and she received an increasing number of calls and texts including 55 messages sent during one day alone.

The victim stated she has been left feeling nervous and scared and she has been struggling to sleep and feels nervous when she leaves her home.

Carr, who has 23 previous convictions for 43 offences and has been remanded in custody since July, pleaded guilty to harassment.

Recorder Jonathan Sandiford QC sentenced Carr to four months of custody which means he will be eligible for release due to the time he has already served on remand.

Carr was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order which means he must keep away from the complainant.