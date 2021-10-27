Steven Hunter, aged 36, of Arnside Road, Maltby, near Rotherham, was found to have 619 indecent images of youngsters after police seized electronic devices at his home, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on October 26.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Hunter: “You get a sexual kick out of looking at pictures of children being sexually-abused.”

She added: “People who look at children horrifically create the situation for other children to be abused. You are as responsible for the abuse as those on those images touching those children.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire pervert was caught with indecent images of children after police attended his home following a tip-off.

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said police attended Hunter’s address after a tip-off and seized 11 devices and found 54 category A, 66 category B and 499 category C indecent images – with category A being the most serious.

Those depicted were aged between five and 14 years-old with the majority being aged between six and eight years-old, according to Mr Dinnes, and Hunter had the images between July 2016, and October 2018, with some involving animals.

Hunter, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images relating to categories A, B and C.

Richard Adams, defending, said Hunter is an intelligent man with a first class degree in computer science.

Mr Adams added: “It is not a proud moment for him. He does not seek to trouble this court or any court again.”

Judge Harrison said she was concerned to learn there was some evidence Hunter had the capacity to hide images and had also done so in an attempt to prevent discovery.

She added: “That concerns me. He has the capacity to look at these things and potentially hide them.”

Judge Harrison sentenced Hunter to a three-year community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement.

Hunter was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and he has been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period.