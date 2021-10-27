Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 25 how Eileen Kliner, aged 58, of Edinburgh Drive, North Anston, Sheffield, had rightfully claimed Widowed Parent’s Allowance after her husband died and she was also paid a widow’s pension.

However, Patrick Williamson, prosecuting, said Kliner remarried and co-habited with her new husband and if she had declared this to the authorities she would no longer have been entitled to the relevant welfare money.

Mr Williamson added Kliner had married and began living with her new husband from 1999 but the situation only came to light in 2018.

Kliner, who has no relevant previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to declare her circumstances to the Department for Work and Pensions concerning her Widowed Parent’s Allowance and her widow’s pension.

Natalie Csengeri, defending, said: “This is a woman, who I submit, is not well. She is in constant, chronic pain and has COPD.”

The defendant has alcohol issues and needs a walking stick, according to Ms Csengeri, and her husband has issues with blood pressure and her daughter has mental health issues.

Ms Csengeri said: “We are dealing with just over £30,000 and this will need to be repaid.”

She added: “This defendant has been trying her best to repay the benefit and it has been taken out of her benefits at quite a high rate.”