Sheffield Crown Court heard this month how motorist Kain Borrow, aged 19, of Monk Terrace, near Cudworth, Barnsley, was driving on Sheffield Road, in Barnsley, towards the town centre when he was seen overtaking cars and driving at speed by police.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said when Borrow was stopped and detained by police he was found to have £1,287.91, three mobile phones, and a Kinder Egg container filled with£185 worth of cocaine.

Mr Nassiri added that after Borrow also tested positive for cannabis officers found he had phone messages indicative of dealing cannabis.

The judge – Recorder Felicity Davies – told Borrow he had been seen on March 4, 2020, behind the wheel of a Renault Kangoo van driving at speed by police officers.

Recorder Davies added: “Instead of stopping you sped up and began overtaking at speed and travelled for some distance in a manner that you rightly admitted was dangerous.”

Police discovered the van had been a stolen vehicle which Borrow had bought in good faith but it was searched and a bag was found with the cash and phones including one showing messages about cannabis dealing, according to Recorder Davies.

Recorder Davies also confirmed Borrow was found with a Kinder Egg container with 37 wraps of crack cocaine valued at £185 after he was searched.

Borrow pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, offering to supply class B drug cannabis and dangerous driving.

Defence barrister Richard Davies said: “He was living on his own when he committed these offences at 17-years of age – not doing very well and mixing with the wrong people and committing these offences.

“But since then he has turned his life around in many ways. The main one being he had moved out of the address he was living at and moved back to his mother’s address where he lives with his partner and siblings.

“He has also got employment and he has stayed out of trouble and learned his lesson.”