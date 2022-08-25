Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Barnes, aged 32, of Raisen Hall Road, Longley, Sheffield, threatened a delivery driver on Southey Drive, in Sheffield, with what was described as a “machete”, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Laura Marshall told the court hearing on August 22 that threats were made by Barnes while a “machete” was produced in October 2020 but no motive was given in court.

Judge Michael Slater told Barnes: “This was highly unacceptable behaviour in the street by you towards these two delivery men.”

He added that Barnes had a hammer and had threatened the delivery driver with a rather “ramshackled knife” that was produced and which had been referred to as a “machete” during a previous hearing.

Judge Slater said: “It must have been a frightening experience for the delivery driver and his colleague and it happened in broad daylight.”

Barnes, who has previous convictions, was found guilty after a previously heard trial of affray and of threatening a person with a blade, and he pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon namely a mallet.

Defence barrister Lucy Brown said Barnes had not troubled the police since 2009 and after these latest offences he had not troubled them again.

Ms Brown added: “Mr Barnes is someone who has demonstrated, despite his behaviour on this occasion, that he is someone who can lead a law-abiding life.”

She also said that a weapon was not used to inflict violence and although the incident was not fleeting it was not sustained.

Former JobCentre employee Barnes now works as a takeaway delivery driver, according to Mrs Brown, but the defendant aims to look for full-time employment after the court proceedings.

Ms Brown also said Barnes, who was facing a custodial sentence, is in a relationship and lives with his partner and cares for his stepson who has difficulties.

She added: “Given the very important role he has in the family home, given the enormous impact his absence will have on his stepson and partner I would say it would be unjust to impose the minimum term.”

Judge Slater recognised there has been a delay in bringing the case to a conclusion and that Barnes has only one relevant previous conviction from 2009.

He told Barnes: “You have looked after your 12-year-old stepson during the course of your time together taking him on as your own together with his sister and you look after his day-to-day needs while your partner has found challenging times.

“But for that situation and the help you have given both your partner and your stepson you would have been going straight to prison. So I am prepared to suspend the inevitable sentence.”

Judge Slater sentenced Barnes to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement.