"In his own words he feels pretty shocked that a grown man would hit a child," Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who subjected a woman and two 14-year-old boys to a violent assault has walked away from Sheffield Crown Court with a suspended sentence.

The judge, Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker, said of the circumstances of Billy Pirie’s offending: "In July of 2022 you allowed yourself to become involved in unlawful violence against a woman, you also found yourself engaging in violence towards two 14-year-olds.

30-year-old Billy Pirie, who subjected a woman and two 14-year-old boys to a violent assault, has walked away from Sheffield Crown Court with a suspended sentence

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s plain there are two sides to the story…and that escalated when you either misunderstood the situation, or over-reacted to the emotional turmoil you were in, wishing to protect your family."

Opening the prosecution case against Pirie, prosecuting barrister, Paige Yellott, told an October 27, 2023 hearing that Complainant A - the adult assaulted by Pirie became involved in the incident after her brother, Complainant B, called her screaming, and saying Pirie was throwing rocks at them.

She subsequently drove to an address on Deer Park Road, Stannington, where she believed Complainant B, and his 14-year-old friend, Complainant C, to be located and a confrontation involving Pirie subsequently took place, Ms Yellott told Sheffield Crown Court.

"The defendant headbutted her [Complainant A] to the face, hitting her on the nose and body, punching her. She remembers being dazed and confused…she ended up on the floor," Ms Yellott said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Yellott continued by telling the court that Pirie, aged 30, subsequently hit Complainant C ‘with both fists,’ and the two were subsequently observed ‘wrestling’.

Pirie proceeded to push Complainant C into a ‘large paddling pool’ and he estimates that he was under the water for around 15 seconds, Ms Yellott said, adding that it was at this point that Complainant B became involved in the incident.

Ms Yellott told the court: "The defendant struck Complainant B to the chin…the defendant hit Complainant B to the back of the head."

In a subsequent interview with the police, Complainant B describes feeling shocked and he was hit pretty hard, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In his own words he feels pretty shocked that a grown man would hit a child," Ms Yellott said.

In his interview, Complainant C said Pirie’s violence left him feeling 'terrified,' adding that he already had a fear of not being able to breathe, which was brought about when Pirie forced his head under water.

Complainant A said the incident left her feeling 'distressed,' and she also suffered injuries including a nasal deformity and bruising to her right, lower jaw and right cheek.

Pirie, of Lady Oak Road, Rotherham, was charged with, and subsequently pleaded guilty to, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Yellott told the court that Pirie has a number of previous convictions for offences including battery in 2006 and affray in 2018.

Defending, Richard Barradell said it was Pirie’s daughter he was 'thinking about and being overprotective of' when he carried out the offences.

Mr Barradell continued: "He had a rush of blood. He’s very sorry for what he did.!

"His side of the story is that when he was perhaps in drink, perhaps not thinking clearly, and hearing loud music," Mr Barradell said, adding that Pirie lived near to the address where the confrontation took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barradell told Recorder Hill-Baker this is not a case in which the defendant could only be adequately punished through an immediate custodial sentence; and suggested that the 18-months that has elapsed since the offences were committed, the fact Pirie has stayed out of trouble in the intervening period and his realistic prospect of rehabilitation are reasons that mean he could be dealt with through a suspended sentence.

Recorder Hill-Baker chose to deal with Pirie through a suspended sentence, sentencing him to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Read More Ben Needham: Mum of missing Sheffield boy posts heartbreaking birthday message 32 years after disappearance

The Recorder said he had taken that course of action for a 'number of reasons' including the fact Pirie 'does not represent a risk of danger to the public'; he does not have poor compliance with court orders; the fact Pirie has moved away from the area where the assault took place, and, in his view, it is not right to suggest that the only appropriate punishment is one of immediate imprisonment.

Recorder Hill-Baker said Pirie also had 'strong personal mitigation' including the lack of further offending since the offences were committed, and the way in which him being sent to prison is likely to impact upon Pirie’s daughter, who, he said, has a ‘significant disability requiring care’.