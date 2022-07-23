Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 20 how James Thacker, aged 25, of Bonet Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, pursued a Ford Fiesta at speed before going over a roundabout and crashing into another vehicle.

Timothy Jacobs, prosecuting, said Thacker had previously met others and they had gone from a flat to buy alcohol when a Ford Fiesta drove past Thacker and he followed this vehicle at speed.

Mr Jacobs added: “The other passengers said stop messing about and go back to the flat but he did not heed these warnings. He accelerated and pulled out to overtake the Fiesta.”

Thacker passed the Fiesta, according to Mr Jacobs, and then went straight over a roundabout and lost control before crashing into a car and flipping into a property.

Mr Jacobs said one of the passengers suffered lacerations and a broken wrist and the other suffered a broken hip.

Thacker pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident on July 20, last year.

Mr Jacobs said Thacker registered at twice the legal drink-drive limit after a blood test and the defendant said he had consumed four pints of lager.

The injured passenger who suffered lacerations and a broken wrist stated he has struggled with flashbacks and the other injured passenger stated he has had to have two metal plates and two metal rods placed into his leg.

David Eager, defending, said: “What happened 12 months ago today was entirely out of character for a young man who has done very well in his life despite a horrible start.”

Mr Eager added Thacker, whose mother has passed away, has been an “absolute credit” to his grandparents.

Judge Sarah Wright told Thacker: “What a stupid decision you made that night – no doubt due to the alcohol you consumed – to follow that car.

“It was a stupid macho reaction which seems completely at odds with the young man described in the many references.”

Judge Wright sentenced Thacker to two years of custody suspended for two years with 240 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement.