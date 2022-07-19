Sheffield Crown Court recently heard how Anthony Murray, aged 62, had subjected his wife to abuse including threatening her, chasing her with a knife, pushing her and grabbing her around the neck.

Melissa Morton, prosecuting, told a sentencing hearing on July 12 that in March, 2021, Murray began insulting his wife and threatening her, and he chased her with a knife in their home.

In May, 2021, their wedding photo was smashed during a dispute and he pushed her and placed his hands around her throat.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a thug who was convicted after a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment concerning his wife has been given a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order.

Ms Morton added that while they were subsequently in a car he repeatedly struck her until she got out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

Passing police intervened as he was dragging her back to the vehicle.

Judge Graham Robinson told Murray: “This was a pretty serious episode of domestic violence.”

He added: “I take the view this was a pro-longed and nasty attack, certainly involving actual or simulated strangulation.”

The defendant claimed to police he had knocked over their wedding photo as he threw clothing downstairs and he claimed that his wife had been accusing him of having another woman.

Murray, of Rowland Road, Barnsley and who has previous convictions, was convicted after a previously heard trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and of harassment by causing fear of violence.

Defence barrister Daniel Ingham argued that Murray is effectively a person of previous good character after the court heard his previous convictions date from a long time ago.

He added that Murray’s latest offending could be properly dealt with by way of a suspended prison sentence.

The complainant also stated that she does not want Murray to go to prison but she would welcome a restraining order.

Judge Robinson acknowledged that Murray had not been in any trouble for a long time before his latest offending and he has shown efforts to rebuild his life.