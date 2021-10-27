Sheffield Crown Court: Barnsley teenager admits killing 15-year-old boy in 'unprovoked' knife attack

Loui Phillips died earlier this year.

Loui Phillips was killed in the village of Monk Bretton, near Barnsley, on August 8 as he rode his bike along Fish Bank Lane with a friend.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached him and stabbed him once in the chest before walking away.

Loui was rushed to hospital where he underwent open heart surgery in A&E to remove the blade.

He was then transferred to the specialist cardiac unit, where he underwent further surgery.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the hospital, Loui died on August 12.

Although the two boys had not met, the attacker was aware of Loui's identity and was said to be 'jealous' of him.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday and admitted the attack, which he had previously denied.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton from South Yorkshire Police said: “This is an incredibly tragic case where an innocent young boy was stabbed to death because his attacker was jealous.

“The killer planned his attack, locating Loui and his friend having purposely set out to go and stab him. He has shown no remorse for his actions and always maintained his innocence until Monday.

“Loui was still conscious after he was stabbed and managed to give a full account of the attack to a police officer on the way to the hospital. All he wanted to know was where his mum was.

“My thoughts are with Loui’s mum, and his family and friends today; they have suffered unimaginable loss this year and no court result can ever make up for that.”