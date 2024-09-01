Sheffield criminals jailed for shocking offences when they were just teenagers

3 . Lamar Waite

During an incident on Division Street, Sheffield city centre in September 2017, Lamar Waite stabbed three men in what Judge Peter Kelson KC described as an 'explosion of violence'. A Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing held in April 2018 heard how Waite, then 18 and formerly of Denholme Close, Burngreave slashed the three Polish men after he and his co-accused, Osman Adan, became involved in a brawl on Division Street with the victims and their friends just before 5.50am While Adan, then aged 20 and of Neville Close, Burngreave was involved in the violence, the court heard how his involvement was limited to punching members of the victim’s group and to using a glass bottle. Judge Kelson, who described the incident as an ‘explosion of violence’ sentenced Waite to 12-years in prison, with an extended license period of four years, and sentenced Adan to 12-months in a young offenders’ institute. As Judge Kelson jailed the two, he told them he believed ‘deterrent sentences’ were needed to reassure members of the public. | SYP