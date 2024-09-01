Sheffield criminals jailed for shocking offences when they were just teenagers

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on August 23, 2024, 17-year-old Louis Melotte was ordered to serve five years in youth detention with an extended five year licence period, due to the danger he poses, following his attack at Birley Academy, in Sheffield, which caused the school go into lockdown and triggered a huge police response.
Video footage of the incident, which was played again at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, showed Melotte, of Jaunty Avenue, Sheffield , suddenly begin to hit a 12-year-old girl multiple times in the reception area and then turn on a receptionist and a youth worker who intervened.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, lifted a court order protecting his identity at a previous hearing. As Melotte, and the other cases on this list, demonstrate age is sadly no barrier when it comes to committing serious offences.
In each of the cases included here, the defendants currently serving time were in their teens when they were brought to justice at Sheffield Crown Court.
The identity of some of the defendants on this list was initially protected by reporting restrictions, only to be lifted at the request of the press by judges who believed it was in the public interest for them to be named.