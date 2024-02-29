Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who went into a block of Sheffield city centre flats to steal from residents was caught after being arrested at a petrol station.

Daisy Parker-Barrett went into the Iron Yard flats building on Young Street and stole two parcels, heard Sheffield magistrates. She was seen on CCTV removing the items from their packaging, before leaving the building with the items via an emergency exit door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first in a series of thefts of which she was convicted.

Daisy Parker-Barrett has been jailed. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Last month, on January 29, 2024, Parker-Barrett entered the Co-op on Clarkson Street took a number of items from the shelves, totalling almost £40, before fleeing the store without paying after being approached by a staff member.

But on Saturday (February 24), Parker-Barrett’s luck was up and officers arrested her at the BP Petrol Station on Bramall Lane with a coat full of items taken from the store.

Parker-Barrett, of Wostenholm Road, near Sharrow, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday' February 26, where she pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and two theft from shop offences. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Tony Nicholls from the Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team said: "Shoplifting offences are not victimless crimes and have an impact on the company and members of the local community who work there.

"Parker-Barrett’s offending has been prolific in recent months and I am pleased she is now behind bars and facing a custodial sentence for her actions.