Sheffield crime: Woman burgled Iron Works flats, before being arrested at Bramall Lane petrol station
A woman who went into a block of Sheffield city centre flats to steal from residents was caught after being arrested at a petrol station.
Daisy Parker-Barrett went into the Iron Yard flats building on Young Street and stole two parcels, heard Sheffield magistrates. She was seen on CCTV removing the items from their packaging, before leaving the building with the items via an emergency exit door.
It was the first in a series of thefts of which she was convicted.
Last month, on January 29, 2024, Parker-Barrett entered the Co-op on Clarkson Street took a number of items from the shelves, totalling almost £40, before fleeing the store without paying after being approached by a staff member.
But on Saturday (February 24), Parker-Barrett’s luck was up and officers arrested her at the BP Petrol Station on Bramall Lane with a coat full of items taken from the store.
Parker-Barrett, of Wostenholm Road, near Sharrow, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday' February 26, where she pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and two theft from shop offences. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.
PC Tony Nicholls from the Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team said: "Shoplifting offences are not victimless crimes and have an impact on the company and members of the local community who work there.
"Parker-Barrett’s offending has been prolific in recent months and I am pleased she is now behind bars and facing a custodial sentence for her actions.
"Members of the public should also be reminded that anybody buying stolen items from thieves are also liable for prosecution for handling stolen goods."