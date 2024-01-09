The 16 Sheffield streets hit hardest by burglars have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 16 worst streets in the city for burglary in November 2023.

The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

1 . These 16 streets are the worst-hit for reported burglaries in city, new figures show The worst-hit Sheffield streets for burglary have been revealed

2 . On or near Westbourne Road, Endcliffe: 3 reports of burglary The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Westbourne Road, Endcliffe, with 3

3 . On or near Union Street, Sheffield city centre: 3 reports of burglary The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Union Street, Sheffield city centre, with 3