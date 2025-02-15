Sheffield crime: The worst 11 streets for vandalism and arson attacks in city

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

The 11 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk– the national website for policing in England– are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in December 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The worst 11 streets for being targeted by vandals & arsonists in Sheffield

1. The worst 11 streets for being targeted by vandals & arsonists in Sheffield

The worst 11 streets for being targeted by vandals & arsonists in Sheffield | Adobe/Google

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Westfield Centre, Westfield, with 5

2. On or near Westfield Centre, Westfield: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in December 2024

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Westfield Centre, Westfield, with 5 | Google

Photo Sales
The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe, with 4

3. On or near Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in December 2024

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe, with 4 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays, with 4

4. On or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in December 2024

The joint third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays, with 4 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceEnglandNorth West
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice