The South West Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has issued the warning on social media and described the thefts as “very random”.
They said: “There have been a few incidents in the Greystones area of ‘mirrors’ from car wing mirrors being stolen. No specific cars brands targeted, very random. Please be vigilant and if you see anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles please contact SYP asap.”
Crimes can be reported to South Yorkshire Police using one of four methods. Officers can be contacted directly via web chat, online portal or by calling the non-emergency number 101 if there is no immediate risk.
Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers. You can call Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org