Police have detained two people found sleeping in a stolen car in Sheffield, who officers said must have been tired from their ‘overnight graft’.

South Yorkshire Police described how the duo had been spotted napping in the Ford Fiesta by an ‘eagle eyed’ detective who was out walking his dog, and they were still snoozing when fellow officers arrived to detain them.

The force’s Operational Support unit said: “We always say to drivers that if you are tired you should find somewhere to park up safely and rest, and the two occupants of this Fiesta in Sheffield did just that.

“The fact that it was stolen and on false plates meant they must've been very tired from their overnight 'graft', and they didn't even wake up when we got there after they were spotted by an eagle eyed detective out walking his dog.

Police said they found two people sleeping inside this Ford Fiesta in Sheffield which had been stolen and fitted with false plates. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

“We've assisted them getting some more rest by booking them a windowless en-suite with some rubbery microwave food, whilst they assist our on duty detectives with some enquiries. Once they've had some sleep of course.”

People were quick to praise the police’s work, and their sense of humour, on social media. One person commented: “Noticed that a lot of Fiestas (are) being stolen but have had different plates on driving round the areas they’ve been stolen. They haven’t got the right spark in the head these criminals.”