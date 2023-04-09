Four young men have been arrested over a spate of burglaries in the Hillsborough and Netherthorpe areas of Sheffield.

They were arrested on Monday, April 3 by officers from the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team and held on suspicion of a number of burglaries.

As part of the police probe, officers seized a number of items believed to be stolen including bikes, e-scooters, a speaker system and laptops. Photographs of the items have been released.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are keen to identify owners of the photographed items. All we would ask is that you are able to refer us to a crime report, or provide some proof of ownership.

Police want to trace the owners of these bikes, which are believed to be spoken

“The suspects are currently on bail pending further enquiries and we will be continuing to pay close attention to their activities.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] quoting investigation number 14/46089/23.

To pass on information about break-ins call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

This was also seized by the police as part of the burglary probe

