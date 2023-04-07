South Yorkshire has been named as one of the most burgled areas in the UK

Many homeowners in the UK have experienced a burglary at some point in their lives. But new figures show South Yorkshire is one of the worst areas to be targeted by burglars each year.

Figures from security company American District Telegraph’s (ADT) burglary report have broken down areas in the UK to have the most reported burglaries per 1,000 people. Using crime statistics, the security systems firm has discovered that South Yorkshire is second on the list for burglaries.

According to the data, residents of South Yorkshire could be at higher risk of falling victim to burglars. In 12 months, there were 13.3 residential household burglaries per 1,000 people in the area including Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and surrounding areas.

South Yorkshire Police estimated that homes with no security measures in place are five times more likely to be burgled than those with simple security measures, recommending a visual burglar alarm and smart plug light switches to deter thieves. And according to the crime data, most home burglaries in England and Wales happen during the week

A total of 70% of all residential break-ins occurred on a weekday, with the remaining 30% taking place during a weekend. ADT says this could be due to the fact that there are more days during the week, thus more opportunities for thieves to strike. Although this could also be a result of burglaries taking place when many homeowners are at work.

Greater Manchester was the top UK burglary hotspot with an average of 44.9 burglaries per 1,000 people. The ADT website says the best way to protect yourself from a residential break-in is by having a home security system in place, complete with an alarm system, CCTV and doorbell camera.

The most burgled areas in England

