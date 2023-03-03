News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: CCTV footage released of man as South Yorkshire Police begin attempted burglary investigation

CCTV footage of a man reportedly forcing entry to an Ecclesfield property in Sheffield has been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 8:51pm

Occupants of the property in the Park Crescent area were alerted to movement outside via their home security system at around 10.45pm on February 5, police are reporting. Their cameras appeared to show a man, with his face concealed, forcing entry to their home through a window.

The occupants are reported to have turned on lights in the property, which prompted the man to flee. Investigators in Sheffield have released a short CCTV clip of the individual they would like to identify.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone living in, or motorists driving through, the area who may have seen the individual or who may have information that could help the ongoing investigation. They also want to hear from anyone who can identify the individual.

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV footage following a reported attempted burglary in Sheffield.
Information can be passed to police via webchat, online portal or 101, quoting incident 1051 of February 5.

If you have any CCTV or video doorbell footage of this individual and wish to share it with officers, you can email this to [email protected] – quote the same incident number in the email subject line.