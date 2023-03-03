A man is wanted in Sheffield for allegedly assaulting three people, smashing a windscreen and damaging a church statue.

On February 14, between noon and 1.30pm, a 60-year-old man was hit on the back of the head on Campo Lane by an unknown offender.

The attacker then reportedly assaulted two other people, smashed a car windscreen and then went on to damage a statue in a church car park on Solly Street.

Now, South Yorkshire Police are keen to speak to the man in these CCTV images as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.

Do you know this man? He may have information about an assault on a 60-year-old man on Campo Lane in Sheffield on February 14.

Do you recognise him? Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries can contact SYP by calling 101, or through their live chat or online portal, quoting incident number 361 of February 14, 2023.

