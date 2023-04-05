News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
26 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Sheffield crime: CCTV appeal after woman is assaulted in massage parlour on The Moor

A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Sheffield massage parlour in Sheffield city centre.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

At around 9.45am on Sunday (April 2), a man reportedly attempted to steal an employee’s bank card from inside the premises of a massage parlour on The Moor, according to South Yorkshire Police.

As he attempted to leave, he allegedly assaulted another member of staff, grabbing her and dragging her across the floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has now released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. He is described as being white, of average build, and aged around 30. He has short black hair with a goatee beard and a moustache.

Most Popular
A woman was assaulted by a man in a massage parlour on The MoorA woman was assaulted by a man in a massage parlour on The Moor
A woman was assaulted by a man in a massage parlour on The Moor

The man pictured, anyone who recognises him, or anyone who believes they have information which could help investigators, is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/64900/23. Information can also be passed along anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.