A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Sheffield massage parlour in Sheffield city centre.

At around 9.45am on Sunday (April 2), a man reportedly attempted to steal an employee’s bank card from inside the premises of a massage parlour on The Moor, according to South Yorkshire Police.

As he attempted to leave, he allegedly assaulted another member of staff, grabbing her and dragging her across the floor.

South Yorkshire Police has now released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. He is described as being white, of average build, and aged around 30. He has short black hair with a goatee beard and a moustache.

A woman was assaulted by a man in a massage parlour on The Moor