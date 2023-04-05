At around 9.45am on Sunday (April 2), a man reportedly attempted to steal an employee’s bank card from inside the premises of a massage parlour on The Moor, according to South Yorkshire Police.
As he attempted to leave, he allegedly assaulted another member of staff, grabbing her and dragging her across the floor.
South Yorkshire Police has now released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. He is described as being white, of average build, and aged around 30. He has short black hair with a goatee beard and a moustache.
The man pictured, anyone who recognises him, or anyone who believes they have information which could help investigators, is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/64900/23. Information can also be passed along anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.