New policing data has revealed the 29 worst streets in Sheffield for reports of burglaries in October this year.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for October 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the dd worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in October 2022.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Some of the Sheffield streets where the highest number of reports of burglary were made in October 2022

On or near Brocco Lane, Netherthorpe: 5 reports of burglaries The highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in October 2022 were made on or near Brocco Lane, Netherthorpe with a total of 5

On or near Moorside, Fulwood: 3 reports of burglaries The second-highest number of reports of burglaries in Sheffield in October 2022 were made on or near Moorside, Fulwood with a total of 3

On or near Meadowbrook Park, Halfway: 3 reports of burglaries The third-highest number of reports of burglaries in Sheffield in October 2022 were made on or near Meadowbrook Park, Halfway with a total of 3