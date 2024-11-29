Farm Road: Emergency services at scene and roads closed after serious police incident near McDonald's

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 29th Nov 2024, 22:46 BST

A number of roads are sealed off and police are at the scene following a serious collision in Sheffield city centre this evening.

Police tape has been used to cordon off roads and police officers are standing guard following the incident earlier this evening.

Roads are closed and police are at the scene following a collision in Sheffield city centre this evening
Roads are closed and police are at the scene following a collision in Sheffield city centre this evening | NW

In a statement posted at around 8pm, South Yorkshire Police said: “Sheaf Street, Suffolk Road, and Farm Road in Sheffield city centre are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.”

A serious collision has occured in Sheffield city centre this evening
A serious collision has occured in Sheffield city centre this evening | NW

The road closures are close to Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United have hosted Sunderland this evening.

Football supporters making their way home from the game have spoken of multiple police vehicles and officers cordoning off a large area close to the Farm Road McDonald’s.

According to football fans at the scene, police officers were overheard stating that forensics experts are en-route.

An announcement was made at Bramall Lane around 20 minutes before the end of the game, and then again just as fans were leaving, to warn them of a police incident on Farm Road.

City centre roads are reported to be congested around the police cordon.

More to follow.

