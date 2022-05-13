We take a look back at the biggest cases heard over the last week.

Ramey Salem murder:

Three men went on trial this week over a fatal shooting in Burngreave in November 16, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top - Paul Grayson (left) and David Catherall (right) Bottom - Thai Dau (left) and Mohammed Naseer (right)

Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and Ricardo Nkanyezi are each accused of the murder of 20-year-old Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South.

Part of the prosecution case against the trio is that they were allegedly caught on CCTV and located by phone records near to the crime scene around the time of the shooting.

It is also claimed that Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were involved in an attempted murder following a shooting in Osgathorpe Park, Fir Vale, a few weeks earlier.

The prosecutor told jurors that the case is about guns, gangs and drug dealing.

A ballistics expert has suggested Mr Salem was shot at least five times from two firearms.

Fanty, aged 19, of Broadhead Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; Yanbak, 20, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale, Sheffield; and Nkanyezi, 20, of Morgan Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, have all pleaded not guilty to murder.

Foote, 20, of Basegreen Road, Basegreen, Sheffield; Fanty and Yanbak have all pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini a few weeks earlier.

Fanty, Yanbak, Nkanyezi and Foote have all pleaded not guilty to conspiring to possess firearms with intent to endanger life, not guilty to conspiring to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life, and not guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Fanty has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a bladed article and Nkanyezi has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm.

Perverted nurse Paul Grayson:

A Sheffield nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious female patients at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital was jailed for 12 years this week

The 51-year-old targeted four nurses as they recovered from surgery and filmed five nurses using a toilet at the hospital.

He pleaded guilty to 14 charges of voyeurism, three sexual assaults, one charge of upskirting, one of taking indecent images of a child, one of installing recording equipment for the purposes of sexual gratification and three of possessing indecent images of children.

Sex attacker Reece Ellis:

A pervert who shot himself with an air rifle after he had molested a teenage girl in South Yorkshire has been jailed.

Reece Ellis, 24, formerly of Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherham, sexually abused a 15-year-old girl during two incidents in Rotherham before he armed and injured himself with an air rifle, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, told the hearing that Ellis abused the girl in October, 2018.

After the youngster told her family, Ellis shot himself in the head with an air rifle and he grabbed a knife and said he was going to kill himself.

He was jailed for five-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act, affray, possessing a bladed article in public, and two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Rapist Mohammed Naseer

A knife-wielding rapist was sentenced to 19 years of custody after subjecting his victim to a terrifying ordeal in her own home.

Mohammed Naseer, 30, of Remount Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, climbed into his victim’s flat in Rotherham at night via her balcony before holding her at knifepoint and sexually abusing her during two horrific episodes.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of vaginal rape, two counts of anal rape, two counts of oral rape and one count of digital penetration.

The court heard that Naseer placed a knife on his victim’s face and said: “If you do not do what I want, I will kill you.”

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Naseer: “I freely state that this is one of the worst that I have come across for a very long time. It’s an exceptionally serious case of multiple rapes perpetrated in a cruel and despicable fashion.”

He imposed an order allowing Naseer to remain at Wathwood Hospital until he is well enough to be transferred to prison.

Rapist David Catherall

Sex offender David Catherall, aged 39, was found guilty of a string of child sex offences this week including rape, attempted rape, sexual activity with a child and making indecent photographs and videos of his two victims.

Catherall, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to additional offences of making indecent photographs prior to his trial, which took place last month.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court this week and during the hearing one of the girls Catherall sexually abused chose to read her victim impact statement to the court, forcing Catherall to hear exactly what she had to say in her own words.

She described how she has previously self-harmed, and still continues to; and told the court how her continued distress over the sickening abuse she suffered at Catherall’s hands had even led to her attempting to take her own life.

But the valiant victim added: “I have come to my senses, and have realised he does not deserve it… I want to be here to see him get what he deserves.”

Catherall was jailed for 24 years and must serve a minimum of 16 behind bars before he can be considered for release.

Cannabis cultivation:

A Sheffield judge this week said he wants greater international publicity around illegal immigrants from Vietnam coming to the UK and becoming involved in cannabis cultivation networks.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said there needs to be greater awareness to deter others.

He spoke out after Vietnamese national Thai Dau, 54, was caught with 158 cannabis plants worth tens of thousands of pounds at his former address in Highfield Place, Highfield, Sheffield.

Recorder Richardson said: “I think it would be good idea to write a letter to both the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Development, and the Lord Chancellor indicating that it might be a good idea if Her Majesty’s Embassy and elsewhere do their level best to publicise that those individuals who come here and do this go to prison and get deported and are never allowed to come into the UK again.”