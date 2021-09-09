Sheffield cop accused of racially offensive language over 'maybe I should start eating curry' comment

PC David Warwick is subject to a disciplinary hearing over a remark he is alleged to have made while in conversation with another police officer at Shepcote Lane police station, near Tinsley, last July.

South Yorkshire Police said it is claimed that while in conversation with a colleague of British Indian heritage, PC Warwick said ‘maybe I should start eating curry’ when hearing of a 105-year-old Asian man.

In a statement, the force said: “It is alleged that on 20 July, 2020, whilst at Shepcote Lane Police Station, PC Warwick was in conversation with another police officer who is of British Indian heritage. It is alleged that during that conversation, in jest he used a racist, offensive, inappropriate and or discriminatory word.

A serving South Yorkshire Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing

“It is alleged that when learning of an Asian male who was 105 years old, PC Warwick made a comment in the following or similar terms: “Maybe I should start eating curry”.

“The above comment was racially offensive, included the use of a racial stereotype, inappropriate; and/or discriminatory in nature.”

The hearing is due to take place on Wednesday, September 15 and is listed for two days.

Police bosses have a range of sanctions available to them when dealing with misconduct hearings, ranging from warnings to dismissal.